Powerful bomb defused at court in southeastern Turkey

  • February 10 2020 12:27:00

ŞIRNAK-Anadolu Agency
Turkish authorities have averted a major terrorist attack by defusing a powerful bomb planted at a courthouse.

More than half a dozen suspects have been arrested in connection with the foiled bombing plot at a district court in the southeastern Şırnak province.

According to the provincial governor's office, security teams acted on a tip-off late on Sunday night and successfully defused explosives planted at a courthouse in the district of Silopi.

"A total of 45 explosives, each weighing 100 grams, were found in the system room [of the courthouse]. The explosives and a timer were connected through a circuit placed in grooves dug in 16 separate columns of the building,” said a statement.

Police have so far detained seven people linked to the bombing plan. One person, identified only by the initials B.C., was said to be the main suspect.

Officials disclosed he was a chief executive at the district courthouse and said more explosives and nearly £30,000 (about $38,637) were found at his house.

