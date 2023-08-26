Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

DETROIT

With the clock ticking down to a possible strike, Detroit carmakers are staring at tough contract negotiations with an emboldened auto workers union led by a fiery new president.

Shawn Fain, who was sworn in as president of the United Auto Workers five months ago, is laying the foundation to potentially strike if there is no agreement by Sept. 14.

"Record profits deserve record contracts," Fain told a rally on in Michigan with workers from the Detroit Three: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

While the plan is not to strike, "we'll get it done by any means necessary," Fain said.

The UAW's push comes in a period dubbed #HotLaborSummer as unions flex muscles in a still-tight employment market. Hollywood has been virtually shut down by writer and actor strikes, while UPS avoided a stoppage following difficult negotiations.

A strike at all three companies would involve about 150,000 workers, with a potentially wide-ranging economic impact on suppliers and industry-adjacent services.

The talks are on the radar of President Joe Biden, who recently called for a "fair" contract that ensures workers' rights are strengthened during the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Fain has signaled a willingness to strike at all three companies, although labor experts think if there is a strike, a stoppage at just one company is more likely.

At the rally, Fain defended his call for a 32-hour work week, slamming a system that allowed executives to work from home during the pandemic while "our members were expected to risk their lives and some sacrificed their lives."