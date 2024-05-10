Porsche recalls thousands of Taycans over faulty batteries

Porsche recalls thousands of Taycans over faulty batteries

FRANKFURT
Porsche recalls thousands of Taycans over faulty batteries

German sports carmaker Porsche has confirmed it had recalled several thousand of its electric Taycan model because of risks their batteries could catch fire.

Faulty cells in some batteries could short-circuit and ignite, a spokesperson said.

Some 858 Taycans were initially identified as being at risk and recalled in January, but after further checks the company determined that further vehicles could also be affected.

Porsche said 2,936 of the sporty four-door cars showed "anomalies", which requires changing the modules on the 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) batteries housed under the car.

Another 4,522 Taycans have not been inspected and must be brought to repair shops for verification.

Renault, Ford and General Motors have all recently had to recall models due to defective batteries.

The cells for the Taycan's batteries are manufactured by Korea's LG, while the batteries themselves are assembled in Germany before being inserted into the cars at Porsche's Zuffenhausen factory.

Launched in 2019, the Taycan sold more than 40,000 units in 2023, up 16.7 percent from the previous year.

As Porsche's first electric model, it is key for the German brand, which expects 80 percent of its sales to be electric by 2030 as it gradually electrifies the rest of its range, from the small Macan SUV this year to the sporty 718 in 2025.

recalls,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

    Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

  2. Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

    Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

  3. More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

    More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

  4. Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

    Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

  5. Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive

    Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive
Recommended
Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek
US imposes trade curbs on Chinese firms over balloon incident

US imposes trade curbs on Chinese firms over balloon incident
Decline in jobless rate continues in March

Decline in jobless rate continues in March
Turkish Airlines carries nearly 26 million passengers in January-April

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 26 million passengers in January-April
UK economy exits recession ahead of election

UK economy exits recession ahead of election
Labor unions strike against Milei paralyze daily life in Argentina

Labor unions' strike against Milei paralyze daily life in Argentina
WORLD More than 100,000 people have fled Gazas Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations said on May 10, with Israeli tanks encircling the eastern half of the southern Gaza city, under threat of a full-scale ground invasion.
ECONOMY Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

A series of measures designed to boost public savings will be announced on May 13, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, without providing other details.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿