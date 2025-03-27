Popularity of Turkish TV series sparks interest from international film studios

NEVSEHIR

Exports of Turkish television series and films have drawn increased interest from some of the world’s leading film studios, according to a leading figure in the sector.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Sait Yardımcı, chairman of the Turkish Film Commission, said the board, established in 2012, has been working to position Türkiye as a major global film location.

He noted that in recent years, international audiences have shown greater interest in Turkish productions, fueling demand that has attracted the attention of the global film and television industry.

“Nearly 60 TV series and films are produced in Türkiye each year, and they are exported across Asia, Europe, the Balkans and South America,” he said.

He added that Hollywood, Bollywood, and major streaming platforms have ramped up their engagement with Türkiye, not only purchasing content but also producing projects in the country.

“Tourism has now evolved into different segments. After convention, cultural, and sports tourism, film tourism has emerged,” he said. “We know places like Las Vegas, Paris, and London through TV series and films. The leading countries along these lines are France, the U.K. and Italy.”

“In recent years, Türkiye has also seen growing interest. Film tourism is an indispensable part of the tourism industry. I believe that in the coming years, both film production in Türkiye and exports will multiply.”

Türkiye’s natural beauties draw major studios

Yardımcı said demand from film studios, particularly in the U.S., China and India, has been growing, and he believes Türkiye is steadily securing a strong position in the global film industry.

Beyond its economic contributions, he said, filming locations often become tourist attractions for audiences who watch Turkish TV series and films.

“There are key criteria when choosing a location and Türkiye is rich in terms of natural film vistas,” he said.

“In recent months, studios such as Paramount, Universal, Sony, and Warner Bros have reached out to us. They ask about film incentives, VAT refunds, and the process for obtaining location permits. From the Aegean to the Black Sea, from Southeastern Anatolia to the Marmara region, Türkiye has an abundance of cultural heritage. This is an invaluable, unique and unrivaled situation.

Yardımcı added that local government support for filming TV series, movies, shows, documentaries and promotional videos in historically rich locations such as Cappadocia could encourage more international production teams to choose Türkiye for future projects.

Türkiye and France strengthen film sector ties at Series Mania

At the Series Mania Forum 2025, held from March 25 to 27 in Lille, France, a Türkiye Pavilion was set up with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cinema and in collaboration with Association of Television and Cinema Film Producers (TESİYAP).

The pavilion, which hosted key meetings, paved the way for important steps in cinema between Türkiye and France, fostering more Turkish-French co-productions by bringing filmmakers from both countries together.

With the visit of Jérémie Kessler, CNC’s International Director, and his team, significant steps were taken toward cultural collaborations and co-productions between the two countries.

Following the agreement to increase Turkish-French co-productions, an upcoming joint event with CNC was also announced. Details of this event, which is set to take place in Istanbul, will be shared later. It was also revealed that several events are already being planned for next year.