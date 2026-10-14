Pope Leo recovering after lung cancer operation

Pope Leo recovering after lung cancer operation

ROME
Pope Leo recovering after lung cancer operation

Members of the media work outside of the Gemelli University Hospital, where Pope Leo XIV is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his right lung, in Rome on October 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Pope Leo XIV spent a calm night and began post-surgery recovery on Oct. 14, a day after having a cancerous tumor removed from his lung.


Part of the pope’s right lung was removed in the operation and the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics is awaiting the results of tests to determine if the cancer has spread.


“The pope passed a calm night,” the Vatican said, without providing any more details.


The sporty 71-year-old, who was elected only last year, made the surprise announcement that he would be undergoing surgery after Sunday [Oct. 11] prayers.


He underwent the 90-minute operation on Oct. 13, after which the Vatican said he “woke up normally.”


Experts said much would depend on how advanced the cancer found was, and whether it had spread, but the Vatican has said it was detected early and was localized.


“When caught in early stages, then it has a very very good prognosis, which is what we’re hoping and praying for with Pope Leo,” Juanita Mora, medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association, told AFP.


The Vatican has said it expects the recovery to take around a week and all the pope’s audiences have been canceled until Oct. 20.


The shock news of his illness has shaken the Catholic Church, according to Vatican watchers.


“The papacy has entered a new phase, one marked by a considerable degree of uncertainty,” said the Repubblica newspaper.

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