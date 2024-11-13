Polygonal structure in Alexandria Troas restored

ÇANAKKALE

A polygonal structure found in Alexandria Troas, which is believed to be 1,850 years old and located near the village of Dalyan in the northwestern province of Çanakkale's Ezine district, is being restored to its original form as part of ongoing restoration work.

The archaeological excavations at Alexandria Troas, a 2,400-year-old harbor city, are being carried out this year with a team of 30 members under the coordination of Professor Erhan Öztepe, a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology at Ankara University and the head of the excavation.

This year’s excavations focus on restoring the 1,850-year-old polygonal structure, one of the ancient city’s most significant buildings, to its original form.

Describing the polygonal structure as one of the most distinctive buildings of Alexandria Troas, Öztepe said: "Over the past years and this year as well, we have conducted extensive work on this structure. These efforts continue this year. During July and August of 2024, we virtually reconstructed the structure using augmented reality technology and shared it with about 1,200 visitors."

"Since then, we have prioritized and accelerated works to stabilize the structure, focusing on stone displacements, gaps in the joints and crumbling wall plasters caused by natural or human-related damage. Three restorers have been working for about a month and a half, and repair work inside the space is nearly complete. Our work will focus on areas and structures related to the 12-sided structure," he added.

Noting that a new step was taken in the excavation works this year under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Legacy for the Future Project, Öztepe stated: "With budget allocations now directed towards excavations, we extended our working periods. We will continue our activities in archaeological excavation and repair work as long as weather conditions permit until the end of the year. The polygonal or 12-sided structure is a building still under debate concerning its function. Previous publications suggested it had various uses. This year, we launched a new study, conducted new measurements and made new detailed evaluations. While one aspect is its virtual reconstruction, we are also laying the groundwork for future 3D visualization."

Emphasizing that the structure in its current form dates back about 1,850 years, Öztepe said: "Built in the mid-second century during Emperor Hadrian’s reign, it continued to be used for its original function until the fourth century. However, with the spread of Christianity throughout the Mediterranean, we can speculate that the structure may have undergone a functional change, perhaps for religious purposes. In later periods, the eastern and western entrances might have been closed, with only a northern entrance, suggesting it was converted into an enclosed worship space."