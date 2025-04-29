Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

ISTANBUL
Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for the economic program is still strong, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the essence of the program is disinflation.

“We do not foresee any significant deviations in the program. There will be temporary ups and downs, which is normal. However, we take our measures based on structural conditions rather than short-term fluctuations,” Şimşek said in a televised interview on April 29.

“Reducing inflation was our priority in the past and remains so today, regardless of domestic developments,” he added.

There has been limited deterioration in inflation expectations and a loss in the value of the Turkish lira, but the decline in oil prices is clearly disinflationary, the minister noted.

Financial conditions, which have been tightened, will bring inflation down, he said, adding: “We have no doubts regarding inflation.”

The minister voiced confidence that inflation will remain within the Central Bank’s target path.

There is a temporary risk of a slowdown in growth, but they are taking supply-side measures, Şimşek added.

“If the oil prices remain at their current level, they will reduce the current account deficit by $7-8 billion,” he also said.

The Central Bank’s gross reserves are currently enough, even though there has been some decline in the reserves amid the market volatility, according to Şimşek.

Ankara’s dialogue with the new U.S. administration is very strong, he also said.

“Due to good relations, they subjected us to the lowest customs tariff [of 10 percent]. This is a tremendous advantage for Türkiye,” Şimşek added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power

South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power

    South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power

  2. Indian FM says Kashmir attackers 'must face justice'

    Indian FM says Kashmir attackers 'must face justice'

  3. Kenya police say MP killing appears 'targeted’

    Kenya police say MP killing appears 'targeted’

  4. Commission hears testimony from families of Kartalkaya fire victims

    Commission hears testimony from families of Kartalkaya fire victims

  5. Erdoğan vows to protect workers’ rights on Labor Day

    Erdoğan vows to protect workers’ rights on Labor Day
Recommended
Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya
TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary

TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe
Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending

16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending
Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings

Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings
Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April

Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April
WORLD South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power

South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted on Thursday for abuse of power over his martial law declaration, prosecutors said, adding to the impeached ex-leader's legal jeopardy.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿