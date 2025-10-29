Political leaders call for unity, peace on national day

ANKARA
Political leaders marked the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic on Oct. 29 with messages praising the milestone and urging democratic resolve and social peace.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş hailed the republic as an achievement “founded by the beliefs and values of our beloved nation.”

“Since its founding, the Turkish Republic has built, step by step, a strong national structure based on the will of the people, upholding democracy through its institutions, and guaranteeing fundamental rights and freedoms,” he said in a written message.

“Today, with the same determination, it continues to be a symbol of trust and resilience in its region and around the world.”

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel stressed the forward-looking nature of the day.

"With eternal gratitude to Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, our founding members, our martyrs and our veterans…” he wrote. “Happy Oct 29 Republic Day!”

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları used the occasion to call for a political solution to the Kurdish issue.

“In this context, it is time to remove the Kurdish issue from the confines of security and resolve it through democratic negotiations based on full rights and participation,” she said.

“If our second century is built on equality, justice, and freedom, we can win the future.”

Fellow co-chair Tuncer Bakırhan spoke of the “responsibility of crowning the 102nd anniversary of the Republic with peace and democracy.”

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli — referring to the government’s ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” initiative — linked the centennial period to national resilience.

“In the second year of the new century… the imperialist shackles imposed on us will be broken and our eternal brotherhood will be thoroughly crystallized and become inseparable on the scale of our common destiny,” he said.

“It is always beneficial to be prepared and cautious against the overt or covert provocations of those circles that fear peace and brotherhood and therefore lie in wait to sow discord.”

İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu underscored the philosophical roots and rights-based heritage of the achievement.

 

