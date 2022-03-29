Polish TV holds global charity telethon for Ukraine

  • March 29 2022 07:00:00

Polish TV holds global charity telethon for Ukraine

WARSAW
Polish TV holds global charity telethon for Ukraine

Sports and music stars took to the stage on Sunday for a Ukraine charity telethon hosted by Polish state channel TVP that was addressed by world leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We will restore Ukraine after the war is won,” Zelensky said in a video address after the “Save Ukraine - #StopWar” event.

“The world used to be carefree and now everyone is only thinking over what to do if Russia moves further in Europe,” he said.

There were also appearances by British music stars Fatboy Slim and Craig David, Eurovision winners Salvador Sobral and Netta, as well as several top Ukrainian bands, TVP said in a statement.

The event was broadcast in more than 20 countries, including several states in Central and Eastern Europe that were once dominated by Moscow.

The Canadian, Dutch, Greek, Irish, and Spanish prime ministers also spoke online during the event.

“Your heroic struggle for an independent Ukraine is also a struggle for a safe Europe and peace for the free world,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

The organizers said it was “a project aimed at reaching out to millions of people around the world to help Ukrainians live through the war and win it.”

