Polish Nobel winner vying for International Booker Prize

  • March 12 2022 07:00:00

Polish Nobel winner vying for International Booker Prize

LONDON
Polish Nobel winner vying for International Booker Prize

Polish Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk and Israeli novelist David Grossman are both in the running, for a second time, for the International Booker Prize for fiction in English translation.

Tokarczuk’s “The Books of Jacob’’ and Grossman’s “More Than I Love My Life’’ are among 13 books on the long list for the award, whose 50,000-pound ($66,000) prize money is split between a book’s author and its translator.

Both are previous winners: Grossman in 2017 for ``A Horse Walks into a Bar’’ and Tokarczuk for ``Flights’’ in 2018, the same year she was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The list announced Thursday features works from 12 countries on four continents, including “Tomb of Sand” by India’s Geetanjali Shree; “Heaven” by Japan’s Mieko Kawakami; “After the Sun” by Denmark’s Jonas Eika; and “Elena Knows” by Claudia Pineiro of Argentina.

Translator Frank Wynne, who is chairing the judging panel, said the books circled the globe and ranged “from the intimate to the epic, the numinous to the profane.”

Six finalists are set to be revealed on April 7 and the winner will be announced on May 26.

The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a book of fiction in any language that is translated into English and published in the U.K. or Ireland. It is run alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction.

Last year’s winner was ``At Night All Blood is Black,’’ the story of a Senegalese soldier in World War I by French writer David Diop.

Nobel Literature Prize,

TURKEY Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts

Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'

    Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'

  2. Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

    Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

  3. Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

    Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

  4. Turkey urges new global order amid war in Ukraine

    Turkey urges new global order amid war in Ukraine

  5. Some couriers still on roads in Istanbul despite snow ban

    Some couriers still on roads in Istanbul despite snow ban
Recommended
We couldnt leave them: Ukraine refugees flee with pets in tow

'We couldn't leave them': Ukraine refugees flee with pets in tow
In rare pandemic upside, NY Phil expedites $550-million revamp

In rare pandemic upside, NY Phil expedites $550-million revamp
Netflix pulls out big Hollywood guns for new production push

Netflix pulls out big Hollywood guns for new production push
Court refuses to drop rape charge against actor Gerard Depardieu

Court refuses to drop rape charge against actor Gerard Depardieu
Buzz Aldrin’s famous 1969 moon walk picture sells at auction

Buzz Aldrin’s famous 1969 moon walk picture sells at auction
Tony Awards to return to Radio City Music Hall in June

Tony Awards to return to Radio City Music Hall in June
WORLD Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

After 10 years in prison for "insulting Islam," Saudi blogger and human rights activist Raif Badawi, who has become a symbol of freedom of expression around the world, was released on March 11. 
ECONOMY IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

The IMF expects to cut its global growth estimate due to the economic damage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on March 10.

SPORTS Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea have had several accounts and credit cards suspended temporarily following sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, British media reported on March 11. 