Police bust fake medical report ring

  • March 22 2022 07:00:00

Police bust fake medical report ring

Fevzi Kızılkoyun-ANKARA
Police bust fake medical report ring

The police in Ankara have cracked down on a fraud ring that included owners and staff of private health centers which prepare and sell fake medical reports, initially detaining 17 people.

A 300-page statement of the chief suspect in the case to the police detailed how the fraud network operated.

The members of the ring cooperated with four private medical centers and doctors, nurses and secretaries working at those facilities.

The fraud ring had prepared and sold fake medical reports to thousands of people. Individuals bought those reports to call in sick, avoiding work. People were charged 1,250 Turkish Liras (around $85) for a report, suggesting that the holder of the report is incapable of working for 10 days. The price was much higher at between 3,000 liras and 5,000 liras for a medical report asking for a 30-day resting time for the patient.

Those who wanted to obtain those fake documents did not bother to go to those medical centers only sent their ID info and wired money for the reports.

Owners of those private medical centers were aware of the fraud scheme, and doctors working there were paid according to the number of reports they issued.

In his statement to the police, the alleged ringleader claimed that each medical center, involved in the scheme, would prepare such reports for up to 500 people each month. “The clients included civil servants, bureaucrats, teachers, doctors, health care workers and intelligence officers,” he said.

In the operation against the fraud ring, the police detained 17 people, including the owners of four such medical centers, doctors, nurses and secretaries. One of the owners was arrested, while three others were released on bail.

Turkey,

WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

    Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

  2. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  3. Zelensky renews offer of Putin talks

    Zelensky renews offer of Putin talks

  4. Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

    Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
Clouds prevent ‘light incident’ at shrine

Clouds prevent ‘light incident’ at shrine
Coast guard to protect pearl mullets in Lake Van

Coast guard to protect pearl mullets in Lake Van
Criminal complaint to be filed over mayor’s controversial remarks

Criminal complaint to be filed over mayor’s controversial remarks
Turkey ready for World Bridge Championship: Federation head

Turkey ready for World Bridge Championship: Federation head
WWF shoots documentary on Turkish artisanal fishery

WWF shoots documentary on Turkish artisanal fishery
Bear family to adapt to natural life after rehab in Bursa

Bear family to adapt to natural life after rehab in Bursa
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Teamsters and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage on March 20 that brought trains to a halt across Canada and interrupted fertilizer and other shipments to and from the United States.

SPORTS Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Mar. 20 and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.