Police arrest British crime boss in Istanbul

Police arrest British crime boss in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Police arrest British crime boss in Istanbul

Turkish police have apprehended the leader of a notorious British gang involved in drug smuggling, illegal gun trade and armed robbery in an operation in Istanbul.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the capture of Shaun Monaghan, the alleged mastermind behind a criminal network operating in northeast England.

Monaghan arrived in Türkiye in October and the Interpol notice was issued on Dec. 5, Yerlikaya said. Turkish authorities located Monaghan in Istanbul's Fatih district, where he was captured the day after.

A video released by the ministry depicted the moment narcotics police arrested Monaghan in a hotel room. According to Yerlikaya, the gang led by Monaghan was notorious for its involvement in the distribution of cocaine and heroin, as well as committing armed robberies.

The operation is the latest in a series of busts and arrests over recent weeks targeting international organized crime rings.

Yerlikaya announced last month the capture of Hakan Ayık, a high-profile fugitive wanted in Australia for drug smuggling. Alongside him, 36 others involved in an expansive international crime syndicate, pursued by U.S. and New Zealand authorities, were also apprehended.

In another recent operation against organized crime, Shamil Amirov, a senior figure in the Russian crime group known as "Thieves in Law," was captured over the weekend, the minister revealed.

boss,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

    Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

  2. British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize

    British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize

  3. Center of Helenopolis detected with georadar

    Center of Helenopolis detected with georadar

  4. US returns $8 mln of stolen treasures to Türkiye

    US returns $8 mln of stolen treasures to Türkiye

  5. Hollywood actors ratify contract to formally end strike

    Hollywood actors ratify contract to formally end strike
Recommended
Türkiyes longest canyon nominated for Guinness

Türkiye's longest canyon nominated for Guinness
90-year-old Stone School transformed into library

90-year-old 'Stone School' transformed into library
Türkiyes first eco-village attracts visitors

Türkiye's first eco-village attracts visitors
Surgeon of century saves ‘unrecoverable’ leg

Surgeon of century saves ‘unrecoverable’ leg
GSM companies deemed not guilty for failure in quake zone

GSM companies deemed 'not guilty' for failure in quake zone
Ski season kicks off in country’s east

Ski season kicks off in country’s east
WORLD US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid in row over immigration

US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid in row over immigration

Republican senators blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid, primarily for Ukraine and Israel, on Wednesday as conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.
ECONOMY Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

The Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has signed a $200 million financing agreement to support Türkiye’s post-earthquake recovery efforts.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.