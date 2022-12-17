Poland pledges College of Europe scholarship for 2 Turkish students

ANKARA

Poland has pledged scholarships for two Turkish students wishing to follow post-graduate studies at the prestigious College of Europe for the 2023-2024 academic year.

A ceremony and a press conference was held for the promotion of Poland’s decision to grant scholarships for two Turkish students at the Foreign Ministry’s Directorate for EU Affairs with the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı and Chargé d’Affairs of the Polish Embassy Radoslaw Sadowski late on Dec. 15.

“We welcome all young people, who are university graduates or senior students in many departments, have a good grade-point average, and have a good command of English and French,” Kaymakçı said at the meeting.

“We want to thank the Polish Embassy, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Poland granted two scholarships to us this year. What is important for us is that this scholarship continues regularly every year,” Kaymakçı stated.

Recalling that this scholarship covers studies at the Natolin Campus of College of Europe, Kaymakçı said “This is one of the most important campuses in Europe. Very qualified students are being selected for this campus. The EU Directorate launched a scholarship program so that more Turkish students can attend the College of Europe.”

For his part, Chargé d’Affairs Sadowski underlined the importance of the bilateral ties between Türkiye and Poland. “Poland is continuing its efforts to further improve ties with Türkiye. We firmly support Türkiye’s efforts to enter the European Union. In 2023, we will celebrate the centennial of the Türkiye-Poland Friendship Treaty,” he recalled.