Poisonous jellyfish infesting Çanakkale Strait, Marmara Sea

  • April 20 2022 07:00:00

Poisonous jellyfish infesting Çanakkale Strait, Marmara Sea

ISTANBUL
Poisonous jellyfish infesting Çanakkale Strait, Marmara Sea

A poisonous species of jellyfish, commonly called compass jellyfish, has been infesting the Çanakkale Strait and spearing into the Marmara Sea, an expert has said, warning people to keep away from them.

The species, known by the scientific name Chrysaora hysoscella, have been migrating from its natural habitats in the Mediterranean Sea and the Aegean Sea up to the north toward the Marmara Sea.

According to scientists, pollution and the rise of 2 degrees Celsius in seawater temperatures in the Marmara Sea are the reasons behind the jellyfish migration.

The compass jellyfish are red, brown and yellow in color, and their tentacles could be 1.5 meters in length.

People should never touch the compass jellyfish, whether they are dead or alive, said Professor Muhammet Türkoğlu from the Marine Sciences and Technologies Department’s Aquaculture Faculty at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University.

“Earlier, we did not have this species in the Marmara Sea or the Black Sea. However, due to climate change, the temperature in the Marmara Sea has risen. Moreover, the excessive pollution in the Marmara Sea means food for this species,” Türkoğlu said, adding all those factors combined provided a breeding ground for them.

He warned people to stay away and not to touch the compass jellyfish.
“Their tentacles are full of sticky capsules, which may cause rash and itching. The affected area needs to be rinsed with vinegar; never pour fresh water on the skin,” Türkoğlu advised.

Other experts suggest that centipedes, which feed on jellyfish, may help with efforts to get rid of this particular poisonous species.

Dolphin deaths

Meanwhile, in the past three months, 33 dead dolphins washed ashore on the beaches along the Black Sea.

“There might be different reasons for their deaths. They also die of natural causes, illnesses, or if they get hit by a ship. However, particularly in [the province of] Sinop, fishing nets appear to be the main reason,” said Uğur Özsandıkçı from the Sinop Üniversity.

Fishing nets prevent dolphins from climbing to the surface to replenish their air supply, Özsandıkçı explained.

Özsandıkçı also noted that the noise pollution probably heightened due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, and dolphins could escape to the south.

straits, Turkey,

TURKEY HDP submits defense over closure case

HDP submits defense over closure case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

    Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

  2. Operation Claw-Lock continues as planned: Ministry

    Operation Claw-Lock continues as planned: Ministry

  3. U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

    U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  4. Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ’last days’

    Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ’last days’

  5. Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey

    Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey
Recommended
HDP submits defense over closure case

HDP submits defense over closure case
Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa
Erdoğan warns against threats to Al-Aqsa, in call with Israeli leader

Erdoğan warns against threats to Al-Aqsa, in call with Israeli leader
Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals
Demand still strong for sailing holidays this summer

Demand still strong for sailing holidays this summer
‘Rock singer’ ex-Imam takes his case to European court

‘Rock singer’ ex-Imam takes his case to European court
WORLD Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open’: PM

Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open’: PM

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Wednesday his government signed a controversial security pact with China "with our eyes open" but refused to say when it may be published.

ECONOMY IMF cuts global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct amid war

IMF cuts global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct amid war

The International Monetary Fund on April 19 downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year and next, blaming Russia’s war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty already heightened by the coronavirus and its variants.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.