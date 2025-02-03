PMI survey shows moderation in manufacturing sector

ISTANBUL
The opening month of 2025 saw a moderation in the Turkish manufacturing sector as demand conditions remained subdued, the data provider S&P Global revealed on Feb. 3.

The headline PMI posted 48 in January, down from 49.1 in December and below the 50 no-change mark for the tenth consecutive month.

Business conditions moderated to a modest degree that was nonetheless the most marked in three months, it said.

After having neared stabilization in the final month of 2024, manufacturing production was scaled back solidly in January, it added.

“Demand conditions remained muted. Output has now moderated in each of the past ten months,” S&P Global said.

The muted demand environment was also highlighted by data on new orders, with total new business and new export orders moderating over the course of the month.

Employment was also scaled back in January, the second month running in which this has been the case. The pace of moderation in staffing levels was only marginal.

“After production in the Turkish manufacturing sector had neared stabilization in December, the sharper slowdown at the start of 2025 comes as something of a disappointment, and shows the ongoing fragility of customer demand,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Firms will be hoping that conditions revive in the months ahead, helping to support growth,” Harker said.

