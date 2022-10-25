Plane tree named after poet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A plane tree has been named after a poet who has been selling his own poetry books under the tree for the last 58 years.

The 68-year-old Hüseyin Avni Dede started selling his poetry books and antiques with his father at the age of 10 under the plane tree at the entrance of Bookstores Bazaar in Istanbul’s Beyazıt district.

Over time, Dede, who also sold his own poems, became one of the symbols of Beyazıt Square.

The municipality, the Parks, Garden and Green Areas Directorate and the Natural Heritage Conservation Office determined the tree as a monument tree within the “Monumental Tree Project,” and was given the name Hüseyin Avni Dede.

“Everyone used to sell something here. It was a usual concept here. And then [authorities] sent me and other friends to Topkapı, where I could stay only for three months. I came back here,” Dede said.

“The tree protects me from the rain. I do not wear a hat or use an umbrella. Even if it is snowing or raining, I stand under it. I find the spirit and emotions in this plane,” Dede stated.

Dede noted that due to the sign he hung when he published his fifth book, the municipality gave a postcode to the tree, following which the letters of the surrounding shopkeepers started being delivered to him, which he distributed in the area.

“I am very happy to see that my name was given to this plane tree while I was alive. I did not make a request, but everyone told me, ‘they will erect your statue here.’ I use to laugh it off,” he added.

Hanife Balık, a woman residing in the region stated that she has visited Dede for three years, adding that her 30-and 40-year-old friends are glad when they see that Dede is still under the plane tree.

Pointing out that Dede remembers all his visitors’ names and birthdays, she said, “After seeing him, some people say that ‘I saw you 20 years ago, I have not come to Istanbul for a long time. I cannot believe he is still here.’”