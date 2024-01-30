Plane makes emergency landing after lightning strike in Istanbul

Plane makes emergency landing after lightning strike in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Plane makes emergency landing after lightning strike in Istanbul

A Turkish Airlines (THY) aircraft carrying passengers from Istanbul to the southern province of Antalya has been struck by lightning shortly after takeoff.

After the THY flight for Antalya departed from Istanbul Airport on Jan. 29 at 9:25 a.m., the cabin crew promptly informed the control tower that the aircraft was hit by lightning.

Following the pilot's communication with air traffic authorities at Istanbul Airport, the crew decided to return, and the aircraft safely landed back at Istanbul Airport at 10:16 a.m. The plane underwent a thorough inspection by the technical team, local media reported.

In a separate incident, passengers from a flight departing from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport for Saudi capital Riyadh, at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 reportedly experienced unusual sounds from the cargo compartment shortly after takeoff. Passengers claimed to have heard "calls for help" from the cargo area, which were relayed to the flight cabin by the staff. After discussions with the pilot, an emergency landing at Antalya Airport was decided.

Search operations were conducted inside the aircraft, and the luggage of passengers was subjected to X-ray screening. With no adverse findings, the luggage was reloaded onto the plane. Following the investigations, the authorities decided to proceed with the flight. After an approximately three-hour delay, passengers were reboarded.

The Airbus A321 operated by Pegasus Airlines, took off from Antalya Airport around 2:30 a.m. to resume its journey to Riyadh.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

    AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

  2. Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

    Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

  3. US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

    US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

  4. Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

    Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

  5. FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war

    FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war
Recommended
Claims of coastal fishing in Bosphorus spark debate

Claims of coastal fishing in Bosphorus spark debate
Woman divorces husband over poor hygiene

Woman divorces husband over 'poor hygiene'

Two people taking selfies fall from city walls

Two people taking selfies fall from city walls
Army dogs undergo tough training

Army dogs undergo tough training
Germany deports engineer who never set foot

Germany deports engineer who never set foot
Tea producers in Türkiye address ‘salty tea’ controversy

Tea producers in Türkiye address ‘salty tea’ controversy
WORLD Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Deadly fighting and bombardment rocked Gaza on Tuesday as international mediators pushed for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Israel-Hamas war.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

The Central Bank has changed reserve requirement ratios in a move that aims to encourage shift to Turkish Lira deposits.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿