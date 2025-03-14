'Pink,' the new face of human evolution in Europe

WASHINGTON

Western Europe has a new oldest face: The facial bones of an adult nicknamed "Pink" discovered in Spain are from a potential new member of the human family who lived more than 1.1 million years ago, scientists said on March 12.

Until now, the oldest-known human species in Western Europe was the slender-faced Homo antecessor, dating back around 850,000 years.

But research published in the journal Nature "introduces a new actor in the history of human evolution in Europe," lead study author Rosa Huguet of Spain's University of Rovira i Virgili told a press conference.

The fossilized upper jawbone and partial cheekbone of Pink were discovered at the Atapuerca archaeological site in northern Spain in 2022.

Since then, a team of Spanish scientists have been working to find out more about Pink, whose nickname is a reference to prog rock band Pink Floyd.

The bones were excavated from a layer of silt and red mud 16 meters deep at a site known as Sima del Elefante or "elephant pit."

They were found less than 250 meters from where the fossils of Western Europe's previous oldest human, Homo antecessor, were discovered nearly two decades ago.

The Spanish researchers used 3D imaging techniques to flesh out Pink's full face.

Homo antecessor had a "very modern" face which is "vertical and flat" similar to our own, said Maria Martinon-Torres, director of Spain's National Research Center on Human Evolution. But Pink's face is more "projected forward and more robust," the study co-author added.

This means it bears some similarities to the face of Homo erectus but not enough that the scientists could confirm that Pink was a member of this important human ancestor.

So the scientists made up a new name for the possible species that Pink could belong to: Homo "affinis" erectus.

"This is the most honest proposal we can make with the evidence we have," Martinon-Torres said.

From just a few face bones, the researchers could not determine Pink's age or gender.

But by analyzing small stone tools and animals bones found at the site, they were able to get an idea of the environment Pink lived in.

It was a humid forest landscape, roamed by horses, ancient cattle, monkeys and even some hippos.

The area was a wildlife corridor with plenty of water, making it an "ideal" place for our ancient relatives to settle, Huguet said.