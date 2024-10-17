Pink Floyd's Roger Waters lauds Türkiye’s stance on Palestine issue

ISTANBUL

Musician and composer Roger Waters, co-founder of the English rock band Pink Floyd, has expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its position on the Palestine issue.

“No Sir [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, it is we who should thank you and the people of Turkey for standing as a lone voice in the West against the genocide of our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Waters said in an X post on Oct. 17.

He also praised a recent video shared by the Turkish presidency, saying, “The film you made is brilliant, compassionate, and beautiful. It will be remembered in 2040."

Earlier, Erdoğan thanked Waters for sharing a video posted by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on his social media account.

The video on the first anniversary of Israel’s attacks in Palestine imagines a future in which the Gaza genocide is globally acknowledged, with museums and films commemorating it.

In the video, children ask their grandparents, “What were you doing during the genocide, grandpa?”