Pilot killed in military plane crash in central Turkey

  • April 07 2021 15:39:10

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish pilot was killed when a military plane crashed on April 7 in central Turkey, according to the National Defense Ministry.

"An NF-5 aircraft belonging to our Air Force, which was on a training flight in [central] Konya, suffered an accident at 14:15 [1115 GMT] for an unknown reason,” the ministry said on Twitter.

It said an investigation has been launched into the accident.

The ministry also said that the plane belonged to Turkish Stars, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the site after the plane crashed in the Fevzi Çakmak neighborhood in Karatay district, according to local sources.

Following the accident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a tweet wished Allah's mercy upon the soldier and conveyed condolences to his family.

