Piano virtuoso Maksim Mrvica to perform in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Globally acclaimed pianist Maksim Mrvica will perform at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on Oct. 25, as part of his “Segmenti World Tour.”

Recognized as one of the greatest pianists of all time and famed for playing up to 16 notes per second, the Croatian crossover virtuoso blends classical mastery, technical perfection and modern elegance in performances that blur the boundaries between cinematic spectacle and popular culture.

Mrvica has sold more than 5 million albums across 57 countries, earned numerous gold and platinum records and performed to sold-out audiences worldwide.

The award-winning artist, whose accolades include MTV Music Awards and multiple international honors, has captivated millions with high-profile performances, including at the Beijing Olympic celebrations. He has played at some of the world’s most iconic venues, from London’s Hammersmith Apollo and New York’s United Palace Theater to the Sydney Opera House and the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The Istanbul concert will showcase works from Mrvica’s 12th studio album, featuring a bold mix of compositions by Frederic Chopin, Sergey Prokofiev and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The program will also include his reinterpretations of hits by ABBA and Queen, as well as powerful arrangements of popular film scores such as “Exodus,” “Game of Thrones” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Audiences can also expect a selection of classical masterpieces and some of the artist’s latest compositions.

Accompanied by his orchestra, Mrvica will take Istanbul listeners on a light- and rhythm-filled musical journey, offering an unforgettable evening that bridges the worlds of classical and contemporary music.