Pianist Fazıl Say prepares for US tour

ISTANBUL

Renowned pianist and composer Fazıl Say will embark on a U.S. tour in February.

As part of the tour, Say will perform his first concerts on Feb. 1-2 in Baltimore. For the first of these performances, he will share the stage with famed cellist Nicolas Altstaedt.

Following these concerts, the pianist will continue his tour with a special recital program featuring his own compositions.

Say will perform on Feb. 4 in Chicago, Feb 6 in Philadelphia, Feb. 7 in Washington, D.C. and conclude the tour with a final concert on Feb. 8 in Wayne, New Jersey.

During the concerts, Say will present a unique repertoire that includes his latest works alongside his renowned compositions. Among the pieces to be performed are Klaros, New Life Sonata, Nazım, Ses (The Voice), Kumru Ballad, Babam Ahmet Say, A Winter Morning in Istanbul, Kaz Mountains Ballad, Little Black Fish, Black Earth, Human Variations for Piano, Summertime, Alla Turca Jazz and Paganini Jazz.

One of the highlights of the recital program will be Klaros: Temple of Prophecies, a new composition. Fazıl Say, who often incorporates elements of his cultural heritage into his works, will tell the story of Klaros, the sacred site of the Ionian city of Colophon near İzmir. Once a prophecy center where kings and statesmen sought guidance from oracles centuries before Christ, Klaros offers a compelling historical narrative through Say’s music.

In a statement about his upcoming performances, Fazıl Say expressed his excitement about meeting U.S. audiences for the first time with a solo concert tour showcasing his own compositions.

“This tour is, I believe, a journey worth discovering for the music world. As a composer-pianist, presenting such a diverse program of my works in a single recital is an opportunity to convey a universal voice from Türkiye to the world and contribute to the classical music realm,” the renowned pianist said.