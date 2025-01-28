Pianist Fazıl Say prepares for US tour

Pianist Fazıl Say prepares for US tour

ISTANBUL
Pianist Fazıl Say prepares for US tour

Renowned pianist and composer Fazıl Say will embark on a U.S. tour in February.

As part of the tour, Say will perform his first concerts on Feb. 1-2 in Baltimore. For the first of these performances, he will share the stage with famed cellist Nicolas Altstaedt.

Following these concerts, the pianist will continue his tour with a special recital program featuring his own compositions.

Say will perform on Feb. 4 in Chicago, Feb 6 in Philadelphia, Feb. 7 in Washington, D.C. and conclude the tour with a final concert on Feb. 8 in Wayne, New Jersey.

During the concerts, Say will present a unique repertoire that includes his latest works alongside his renowned compositions. Among the pieces to be performed are Klaros, New Life Sonata, Nazım, Ses (The Voice), Kumru Ballad, Babam Ahmet Say, A Winter Morning in Istanbul, Kaz Mountains Ballad, Little Black Fish, Black Earth, Human Variations for Piano, Summertime, Alla Turca Jazz and Paganini Jazz.

One of the highlights of the recital program will be Klaros: Temple of Prophecies, a new composition. Fazıl Say, who often incorporates elements of his cultural heritage into his works, will tell the story of Klaros, the sacred site of the Ionian city of Colophon near İzmir. Once a prophecy center where kings and statesmen sought guidance from oracles centuries before Christ, Klaros offers a compelling historical narrative through Say’s music.

In a statement about his upcoming performances, Fazıl Say expressed his excitement about meeting U.S. audiences for the first time with a solo concert tour showcasing his own compositions.

“This tour is, I believe, a journey worth discovering for the music world. As a composer-pianist, presenting such a diverse program of my works in a single recital is an opportunity to convey a universal voice from Türkiye to the world and contribute to the classical music realm,” the renowned pianist said.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

    Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

  2. Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

    Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

  3. Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

    Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

  4. Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

    Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

  5. Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

    Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Recommended
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s diva to Sundance

Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s 'diva' to Sundance
Aksaray Museum’s mummies draw visitors

Aksaray Museum’s mummies draw visitors
Universal, Spotify ink multi-year deal

Universal, Spotify ink multi-year deal
Ephesus sets visitor record in 2024

Ephesus sets visitor record in 2024
Pisidia wants its treasures back from Istanbul

Pisidia wants its treasures back from Istanbul
Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age

Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿