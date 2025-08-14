Perseid meteor shower mesmerizes spectators

KAYSERİ
Across Türkiye, stargazing enthusiasts gathered under clear summer skies to witness the dazzling Perseid meteor shower, one of nature’s most captivating celestial events.

In the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, observers ascended to the 2,650-meter summit of Mount Erciyes to enjoy the spectacle away from the glow of city lights.

The event took place at the Hacılar Gate of the Erciyes Ski Center, where participants rode cable cars to the mountaintop, settled onto cushions they had brought along and gazed at streaks of light cutting through the night sky.

On-site, Kayseri Space Center staff set up a large screen to share information about the Milky Way, planets and constellations, enriching the experience with astronomical insights.

Zafer Akşehirlioğlu, general manager of Erciyes Inc., one of the organizers of the event, described the gathering as a cherished annual tradition. “We are here at 2,650 meters in Hacılar, witnessing this once-a-year event together. The weather is perfect now. Earlier, it was windy and cold, but the atmosphere has turned magnificent,” he said.

“We are among the few places in Türkiye where such an observation can be made far from light pollution, and the interest has been remarkable. For the past three or four years, this location has drawn intense attention. Erciyes is beautiful in every season."

In the northern province of Bursa, residents flocked to elevated spots and coastal areas for a clearer view. Some stayed briefly, while others brought caravans and tents to watch through the night.

The peak of the Perseid shower this year offered viewers the chance to spot dozens of meteors per hour, with some leaving long luminous trails visible for several seconds.

According to the 2025 Astronomical Events Yearbook, meteor showers occur eight times a year, the result of debris left by passing comets — some dating back thousands of years.

Among the Quandrantids, Lyrids, Eta Aquarids, Delta Aquarids, Orionids, Leonids and Geminids, the Perseids remain the most spectacular.

The meteor shower dazzles as meteoroids streak into Earth's atmosphere at tremendous speeds, igniting in a spectacular fiery display that captivates stargazers around the globe.

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
