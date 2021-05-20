People Alliance, Nation Alliance agree over candidates for election of board of judges, prosecutors

ANKARA

The political parties of the Nation Alliance and the People Alliance have agreed on the candidates for the Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK), the first consensus between the two rival camps.



Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül on May 20 announced that the People Alliance and the Nation Alliance have agreed at the commission of parliament.



Accordingly, four members of the HSK will be determined by the People Alliance while the other three members will be determined by the Nation Alliance.



The People Alliance consists of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The Nation Alliance includes the İYİ (Good) Party, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP).



The HSK consists of 13 members. Seven of them consist of lawyers and representatives of high courts, and they are appointed by parliament.



Four members of the board include civil administrative judges and prosecutors, and they are appointed by the president.



The term of office of 11 members of the board, excluding the justice minister and deputy minister - default members of the HSK - will expire on June 7. Therefore, the selection process has recently begun to appoint new HSK members.



Talks were held between the People’s Alliance and the Nation Alliance for a while for the candidate determination process at the parliament commission.