Passenger traffic at airports up 87 percent in six months

  • July 09 2022 07:00:00

Passenger traffic at airports up 87 percent in six months

ISTANBUL
Passenger traffic at airports up 87 percent in six months

Türkiye’s airports served more than 75 million passengers in the first six months of 2022, marking an 87.1 percent increase from a year ago.

The international passenger tally leaped 158 percent on an annual basis to 39 million, signaling robust tourism activity, while domestic passengers increased by 44 percent to 36 million people, data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

Nearly 28 million passengers went through Istanbul Airport between January-June this year, comparing favorably with 12.2 million passengers the airport served in the same period of 2021. The airport saw a strong 133 percent increase in the number of international passengers to 20.4 million. Nearly 7.2 million domestic travelers used Istanbul Airport in the first six month, up 109 percent from a year ago.

Data from the Airports Council International (ACI) recently showed that Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in Europe in May by passenger traffic volume.

Passenger traffic at Sabiha Gökçen in Istanbul grew 55 percent, with international travelers rising 153 percent on an annual basis to 6.7 million. The number of domestic passengers the airport served increased by 12 percent to 6.97 million
people.

As international tourism activity gathers pace, Türkiye’s airports in major holiday destinations are getting busier.
“More than 10 million international and 7.3 million domestic passengers traveled through the airports in tourist destinations in the first six months of the year,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said, commenting on the latest figures.

Those airports hosted 7,300 international and more than 61,000 domestic flights during the period, according to the minister.
The airport in Antalya on the Mediterranean coast welcomed 7.5 million international passengers in January-June this year against only 2.6 million in the same period of 2021. Domestic passenger traffic also increased by 73 percent to 2.74 million.
International passenger traffic at Muğla Dalaman Airport grew more than 200 percent to 780,000, while Milas-Bodrum Airport served 502,000 international travelers, up 221 percent from a year ago.

The airport in İzmir, the country’s third largest city on the Aegean coast, saw a robust 321 percent year-on-year increase in the number of international passengers. In the first six months of the year, nearly 1.3 million international passengers used the airport, the DHMİ data showed.

Turkish,

WORLD Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

  2. Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

    Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

  3. Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

    Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

  4. Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

    Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

  5. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951
Recommended
Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled

Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled
Global effort to police ‘greenwashing’ begins to take shape

Global effort to police ‘greenwashing’ begins to take shape

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May
Inflation expectations rise in July

Inflation expectations rise in July
Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships
Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits

Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits
WORLD Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

A hearse carrying the body of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tokyo on July 9 from the western Japanese city where he was shot at close range on the campaign trail.
ECONOMY Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened by $3.2 billion from a year ago to stand at $6.5 billion in May, the country’s Central Bank said on July 8.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.