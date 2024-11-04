‘Pasion Flamenca': A celebration of Flamenco culture

CENK ERDEM

In a landmark debut, the Murcia Spanish Ballet and Carmen and Matilde Rubio Ensemble will bring their acclaimed "Pasion Flamenca" show to Türkiye, celebrating over 30 years of success on the world's most renowned stages and festivals.

Featuring 14 artists on stage for 70 minutes, “Pasion Flamenca” creates a vibrant celebration where characters express their emotions through powerful movements, vivid colors, and dynamic choreography in rhythm with the music. Founded by Carmen Rubio in 1985 and co-directed with Matilde Rubio, the Murcia Spanish Ballet, Carmen and Matilde Rubio Ensemble has sustained its success for over three decades on the world’s top stages.

As a celebration of flamenco culture through dance, the show offers a magnificent Cuadro Flamenco, showcasing artists of high technical and artistic caliber who perform various palos (styles) and conclude with a lively flamenco finale. This performance becomes a vibrant tribute to flamenco culture, recognized worldwide as an intangible cultural heritage.

Choreographed by Matilde Rubio and Carmen Coy, “Pasion Flamenca” will take the stage on Nov. 5 at Istanbul’s Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall.

Ahead of the show, I had the chance to interview the director, Rubio, discussing the inspiration behind the company and their dedication to flamenco.

When you formed your company many years ago, what was your initial dream to accomplish?

39 years ago I founded the company, and from the first moment on my dream was to give the opportunity to dancers (mainly from Murcia) who had finished their Spanish dance studies to become professionals.

How do you aim to convey the essence of flamenco through “Pasion Flamenca"?

In “Pasión Flamenca,” there are two factors to transmit its essence, one is the music, composed by Oscar Gallardo that shows a range of feelings ranging from the utmost delicacy and subtlety to gravity and strength. Then there is my choreography, dance, where through body movements where coordinated movements of fingers, hands, hips, torso, head... express sensuality, strength, joy, happiness, pain and sadness all in full union with the guitar and singing that give the identity to Flamenco.

How do you approach the process of choreographing a new production?

There's always a need to capture something that is gestated inside; the process is a path where there is a team by the side that helps to channel all the narrative.

Could you tell us about collaborating with renowned choreographers like José Antonio Ruiz and Javier Latorre?

We met José Antonio more than 40 years ago and have always admired him as a dancer and choreographer; for us, he is a maestro, and we are grateful for a personal bond that has deepened over time. When he choreographed Poker Flamenco, it was a dream come true — he crafted a beautiful piece with the elegance and richness of Spanish dance and flamenco.

With Javier, we met professionally after admiring his work for years, and it became a close connection. He is a phenomenal performer and choreographer, bringing a unique storytelling approach to flamenco that enriches our repertoire. We’re grateful for both his and José Antonio's generosity and dedication.

The “Pasion Flamenca” show brings together 14 artists on stage. How do you describe each dancer’s unique passion for dance?

The passion for dancing has been within the human being for centuries. Using that passion to perfect oneself in a specific discipline, in this case, Spanish Dance and Flamenco, has allowed our dancers to express in the choreographies all the strength of Flamenco that Matilde Rubio wanted to transmit when she created the work.

Flamenco is recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. How do you see your role in preserving and evolving this traditional art form?

The company firmly believes in the artistic and cultural value of Flamenco as a unique universal language, so we always have programs and works in our repertoire in which we bring Flamenco to all audiences. We believe that it is in the hands of all the artists of this discipline — dancers, singers, guitarists, etc. — to continue to dignify its value.

What do you want viewers to feel and take away from “Pasion Flamenca,” and what message do you want to send?

With "Pasión Flamenca," we aim to evoke a range of emotions in the audience, as the dancers, in collaboration with the musicians, transport them from astonishment to euphoria throughout the performance. The final message emphasizes the eternal end of the party that Flamenco represents for those who witness and enjoy it, from its most intimate origins to its current universal evolution.