Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls

ANKARA
Political parties rushed to finalize their mayoral candidates as the deadline for submitting nomination lists for the upcoming local elections expired on Feb. 20, marking a crucial step in the electoral process set to take place on March 31.

According to the electoral calendar, provisional candidate lists, inclusive of independent candidates, are slated to be unveiled on Feb. 23. Concurrently, the objection period to these lists is scheduled to commence on the same day.

The culmination of this process will occur on March 3 with the announcement of the final candidate lists at both provincial and district election boards. Following this announcement, the stage will be set for the commencement of election propaganda and associated bans, set to begin on March 21.

Meanwhile, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) addressed allegations regarding the timing of their submission of mayoral candidate lists in Istanbul. Despite assertions of tardiness, the party clarified that their applications were lodged before the stipulated deadline.

In Manisa's Saruhanlı district, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) faced a setback as their candidacy application was rejected by the district presidency of the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) due to a delay of eight minutes in submission. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing objections in the constituency, awaiting a final decision from the election board.

On the contrary, the provincial board in Karabük unanimously accepted CHP's belated submission of the candidates list.

In the meantime, teams of election watchdogs led by YSK head Ahmet Yener are conducting inspections in cities affected by last year's devastating earthquake, gearing up for the mayoral polls.

The inspections aim to ensure the readiness of earthquake-stricken regions to host the upcoming electoral process, encompassing assessments of vital technical equipment and scrutiny of schools designated as polling booths.

