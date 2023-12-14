Parties engage in intensive talks as local elections loom

ANKARA

Alliance-building is in full swing among Türkiye's political parties as the local elections scheduled for next March inch closer, with key players intensifying talks and negotiations to solidify cooperation efforts.

President and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan initiated discussions on Dec. 12 by meeting with New Welfare Party (YRP) leader Fatih Erbakan. The closed-door meeting focused on various issues, including upcoming elections and the situations in Gaza. Subsequently, Erdoğan met with Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR) leader Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu at the AKP headquarters the following day to further discuss electoral strategies.

In twin parliamentary and presidential elections in May, the ruling AKP joined forces with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Great Union Party (BBP) and the YRP. Candidates from HÜDA PAR and Democratic Left Party (DSP) were also included on the AKP's electoral list.

The YRP, with five deputies, and the HÜDA PAR, with four deputies, hold representation in parliament, while the BBP failed to secure an elected candidate.

The AKP and MHP, the major partners in the ruling People's Alliance, have held 10 meetings to coordinate their electoral districts so far. A joint delegation is expected to finalize the process and present the collaboration details to the public later this week.

Erdoğan and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli last met in the capital Ankara on Nov. 29, where they discussed preparations for the alliance in the forthcoming polls.

Meanwhile in the opposition camp, Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel visited Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan on Dec. 13, with local elections at the forefront of their discussions. Local reports said the visit was in response to a request from the main opposition CHP.

Earlier, Özel had met with İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener, who announced the party's intention to field candidates in all 81 provinces independently. Despite Özel's public call for cooperation, the İYİ Party upheld its decision through a general administrative board resolution, setting the stage for separate electoral campaigns.

In the context of evolving political dynamics, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, from the ranks of CHP, and Hometown Party leader Muharrem İnce recently met again in Istanbul. İnce, a former four-term CHP lawmaker, expressed strong support for İmamoğlu, hinting at possible future collaborations.

The mayor has recently hinted that the doors for collaboration with the İYİ Party also remain partially open. "It is possible to meet again to hear the voices at the grassroots and its reflection on the party organizations," İmamoğlu told a group of journalists at a municipal fair in Istanbul on Dec. 8.

In the previous mayoral elections, the İYİ Party abstained from putting forth its candidates, throwing its support behind CHP to secure crucial victories in Istanbul and Ankara against the AKP.

In the meantime, the DEM Party welcomed a delegation from the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) on Dec. 12, its ally in the previous elections, with TİP leader Erkan Baş congratulating the recently elected co-chairs.

The DEM Party, also contemplating a departure from its previous strategy, may field candidates in all constituencies. The party's spokesperson, Ayşegül Doğan, revealed last week that the central executive committee proposed this tendency, marking a shift from the party's stance in 2019. A final decision is expected to be made by the party assembly.

Key discussions within the party revolve around potential collaborations with ruling or opposition parties in major western cities, particularly Istanbul, a key battleground.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party had previously outlined its decision to run candidates in eastern provinces where it secured first and second positions in the last polls. However, the current debate centers around the potential collaboration with ruling or opposition parties in major western cities, notably Istanbul.

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the predecessor of DEM Party, had opted for a strategy focused on defeating the AKP-led People's Alliance during the 2019 elections, abstaining from fielding candidates in many western provinces.