Parliament votes to alter media watchdog's composition

Parliament votes to alter media watchdog's composition

ANKARA
Parliament votes to alter media watchdogs composition

The Turkish parliament has voted to re-elect two existing members of the country's media watchdog while introducing a fresh face, marking a change in its structure.

The parliamentary decision to reshape Radio and Television Supreme Council's (RTÜK) makeup came as the terms of office for three existing representatives, two from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the other from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), were set to expire.

The adjustment stems from the new parliamentary order following the May elections, which caused a reduction in AKP's quota within RTÜK from five members to four. Consequently, the additional quota was assigned to the Green Left Party (YSP).

As part of the process, the parliamentary assembly voted to replace the outgoing RTÜK members representing the AKP and CHP quotas.

AKP nominated Ebubekir Şahin for re-election, and they announced Hayri Genç as their second candidate. Meanwhile, CHP nominated İlhan Taşcı for re-election and also submitted Ali Taştan's name. The YSP presented candidates Necdet İpekyüz and Abbas Kılıçoğlu.

Şahin and Taşçı retained their positions as RTÜK members. However, the pivotal change occurred when YSP's İpekyüz secured a seat on the RTÜK board.

In addition, there is an upcoming vacancy within RTÜK. The seat of Ali Ürküt, who served in RTÜK under the quota of YSP's predecessor, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), will become vacant next January due to age limitations.

The parliamentary procedure to fill this vacancy will be carried out at a later date, with the quota previously utilized by the HDP set to be transferred to the İYİ (Good) Party.

RTÜK, responsible for overseeing and regulating broadcasting in Türkiye, consists of nine members elected by the Turkish parliament. Their terms of office span six years, with one-third of the members undergoing renewal every two years. The council members themselves elect a chair and a deputy chair, each serving a two-year presidential term.

The allocation of quotas for political parties within RTÜK membership is determined using the d'Hondt system, obligating parties to nominate double the number of candidates as their member quota permits.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

    Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

  2. Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

    Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

  3. Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

    Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

  4. EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

    EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

  5. As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war

    As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war
Recommended
Aydın witnesses thrive in Caretta caretta nests

Aydın witnesses thrive in Caretta caretta nests
Over 140 kgs of cocaine seized on coal ship in Zonguldak

Over 140 kgs of cocaine seized on coal ship in Zonguldak
Second dam closure adds to woes in Bodrum

Second dam closure adds to woes in Bodrum
Atatürk bust taken down after public backlash

Atatürk bust taken down after public backlash
Research to be initiated on İzmir’s Quarantine Island

Research to be initiated on İzmir’s Quarantine Island
Turkish, Italian team to start works on leaning minaret

Turkish, Italian team to start works on leaning minaret
WORLD Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China will hold its third Belt and Road forum in its capital next week, Beijing said yesterday, confirming the details of an event that several foreign leaders are expected to attend, including Vladimir Putin.

SPORTS Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

The third stage of the Tour of Türkiye witnessed history in the making as cyclists tackled the steepest hill ever recorded in Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) races on Oct. 10.