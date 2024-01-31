Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat

ANKARA

The parliament has stripped imprisoned Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker Can Atalay of his parliamentary status, defying a ruling by the top court last September.

The decision by the Court of Appeals to unseat Atalay, who was elected to the parliament in last May's election while in prison, was read in the parliament on Jan. 30.

The Constitutional Court had ruled for Atalay’s release twice, saying his freedoms and rights to hold office were being violated.

A month later, the top appeals court filed a criminal complaint against Constitutional Court justices who ruled for the lawmaker's release, accusing them of violating the constitution. It said it would instruct parliament to begin the process of unseating Atalay.

As the court's decision was read in parliament by Deputy Speaker Bekir Bozdağ, opposition lawmakers rushed to the podium. Some booed and held up signs reading “Freedom to Can Atalay,” while one threw a copy of the Turkish constitution at Bozdağ.

The escalating tension prompted him to adjourn the session following the verdict's announcement.

Atalay was convicted last year, along with seven other defendants, of "attempting to overthrow the government" for organizing nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013, receiving an 18-year prison sentence.

TİP leader Erkan Baş condemned the move as "not only irregular but also illegal," echoing sentiments expressed by other opposition figures.

Özgür Özel, chair of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), criticized the "disregard for the constitution," stating, "Ignoring the constitution is ignoring the state. We will resist, we will fight."

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener also underscored the significance of upholding the constitutional principles, asking, "How will you represent the will of a nation whose oath you violated?"

Future Party head Ahmet Davutoğlu, for his part, condemned the move, calling it a "threat to the freedom of those elected."

The case is expected to return to the Constitutional Court, with Atalay's lawyer Özgür Urfa telling daily Hürriyet his intention to appeal the parliamentary decision. Urfa pointed out the potential for Atalay's reinstatement should the top court rule in their favor.