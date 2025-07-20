Parliament passes legislation to ease mining permits

The Turkish parliament has approved a contentious bill aimed at streamlining the permit process for mining activities on designated lands, including olive groves.

The legislation introduces a new mechanism to expedite lengthy and complex bureaucratic procedures — including Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), as well as forest and zoning permits. Whereas the permitting process previously could take up to 48 months, it can now be shortened to 18 months.

However, the law has ignited controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition. A central point of dispute concerns a provision that enables the accelerated expropriation of agricultural lands and olive groves for mining operations.

Opposition deputies argued that the legislation disproportionately targets olive-growing regions such as Yatağan, Kemerköy and especially Akbelen in the southwestern province of Muğla.

Following extensive debate, the law was passed on July 19 with 255 votes in favor against 199. Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Ali Mahir Başarır accused the parliament of acting as the CEO of energy companies.

Amid ongoing controversy, revisions to the bill introduced conditions requiring the relocation of olive trees or the establishment of equivalent olive groves during mining operations.

Nonetheless, farmers from across Türkiye have gathered outside parliament over the past two weeks, demanding the withdrawal of the draft law.

For areas registered as olive groves or effectively containing olive groves, the law mandates that for each year mining activities are conducted, license holders must pay an additional fee equal to the operating license fee to fund rehabilitation efforts. Should new olive groves need to be established or olive trees relocated onto Treasury lands, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry may lease these lands directly to those requesting compensation at market value for a period of 10 years.

Under the law, the General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs (MAPEG) will be granted the authority to oversee mining and energy projects in these protected zones. MAPEG will only be required to request opinions from relevant institutions. If no response is provided within four months, permits will be considered automatically granted.

 

