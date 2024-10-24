Parliament passes law on consumer protection

Parliament passes law on consumer protection

ANKARA
Parliament passes law on consumer protection

Türkiye's parliament has passed a new law aimed at bolstering consumer protections and increasing competitiveness in domestic markets.

Under the new legislation, contracts between creditors and consumers can now be formalized using identity verification methods through information or electronic communication devices.

However, consumer credit contracts must be executed in writing or via distance methods to be considered valid. The regulations extend to agreements between housing finance institutions and consumers as well.

The law also includes provisions to support the competitiveness of domestically established marketplaces, protect them from foreign competitors and boost employment levels and export growth.

In cases of unfair commercial practices, violators may face penalties, including a suspension of their business operations for up to three months and administrative fines ranging from 60,000 to 600,000 Turkish Liras. If the violation occurs on a national scale, fines can increase from 600,000 to 6 million liras.

In other legislative developments, the plenary approved a presidential motion to extend the Turkish military's mission in Lebanon under the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for another year.

Meanwhile, the parliament's justice committee approved a bill containing new regulations on national security-related crimes.

The proposed changes, set to be debated in the general assembly, would add an article titled "committing a crime against the security or political interests of the state" to the Turkish Penal Code’s section on state secrets and espionage.

It stipulates prison sentences of three to seven years for those who commit such crimes at the behest of foreign states or organizations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

    Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

  2. Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

    Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

  3. Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

    Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

  4. Four astronauts return to Earth

    Four astronauts return to Earth

  5. Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy

    Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy
Recommended
Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges

Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges
Blue voyage season wraps up in tourism hub Bodrum

Blue voyage season wraps up in tourism hub Bodrum
Pilot project encourages early career choices among students

Pilot project encourages early career choices among students

Croatia tops list in returning smuggled Turkish artifacts

Croatia tops list in returning smuggled Turkish artifacts
Parents lose faith in pediatricians after ‘newborn gang’ scandal: Expert

Parents lose faith in pediatricians after ‘newborn gang’ scandal: Expert
EU-backed project to measure ‘water footprint’ of Mediterranean fisheries

EU-backed project to measure ‘water footprint’ of Mediterranean fisheries
Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months

Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months
WORLD Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran said an Israeli attack targeted military sites in the Islamic republic on Saturday, killing two soldiers, almost a month after Israel vowed to avenge a missile barrage that raised fears of a full-scale Middle East war.
ECONOMY Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding's power generation business, Enerjisa Üretim, signed a loan agreement worth over $1 billion to finance 750 megawatts (MW) of wind energy projects.

SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿