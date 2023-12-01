Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

The parliament has approved the extension of the Turkish army's deployment in Libya for an additional two years starting from Jan. 2, 2024.

The motion submitted with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan justified the extension by arguing the need to take measures within the bounds of international law to "counter threats to Türkiye's national interests."

Highlighting the presence of illegitimate armed groups and organizations in Libya, the document underscored the necessity of Turkish soldiers in the region against "potential risks like mass migration and terrorism."

During the deliberations in the parliament's general assembly on Nov. 30, it was argued that the extension aimed to eliminate potential attacks on Türkiye's interests by the mentioned groups, as well as to provide essential humanitarian aid to the Libyan people.

After discussions, a vote was held in the parliament. The motion faced opposition from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP), but it ultimately received approval with the votes of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the İYİ (Good) Party and Felicity Party MPs.

