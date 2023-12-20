Panama Canal produced record revenue despite drought

Panama Canal produced record revenue despite drought

PANAMA CITY
Panama Canal produced record revenue despite drought

The Panama Canal delivered $2.5 billion to the national treasury for last year's operations, the government has said, despite record-low water levels that limited ship transits.

About six percent of global maritime trade passes through the canal each year, and the Panama Canal Authority earns money from tolls and services rendered to ships.

This year's contributions are the highest amount that the Panamanian state has received from the Canal, inaugurated by the United States in 1914.

The Canal Authority earlier said it had received $3.3 billion in total revenue in the period from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, $319 million higher than a year earlier.

Of that amount, after deducting operating costs, it passed along $2.5 billion to the Panamanian government.

In 2023, 510 million tons of cargo passed through the Panamanian waterway, eight million less than in the previous year.

The number of transits also fell from 13,003 vessels to 12,638. This decrease is due to measures that the Canal Authority has taken to restrict vessel traffic due to water shortages resulting from climate change and the El Nino phenomenon.

The canal operates entirely from water collected through rainfall.

According to authorities, 2023 is the second-driest year in the Canal watershed's recorded history.

The drought has caused the Canal Authority to reduce transit from 39 ships per day to 24 as of January.

Panama City,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece
LATEST NEWS

  1. Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

    Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

  2. 10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

    10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

  3. First lady visits Hungary’s parliament

    First lady visits Hungary’s parliament

  4. Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

    Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

  5. Plants found in Kültepe under examination

    Plants found in Kültepe under examination
Recommended
Pace of rent increase slows in Turkish cities, including Istanbul

Pace of rent increase slows in Turkish cities, including Istanbul
Istanbul Airport named ‘World’s Best Airport’

Istanbul Airport named ‘World’s Best Airport’
German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker
Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban
Frances Total eyes $6 billion in Nigeria investment

France's Total eyes $6 billion in Nigeria investment
Bank of Japan stands pat on monetary policy

Bank of Japan stands pat on monetary policy
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel launched more deadly strikes on Gaza Tuesday as the UN Security Council was due to vote on another ceasefire demand and concern mounted over the conflict's impact on global shipping.
ECONOMY Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

The Kremlin on Tuesday vowed to circumvent a European Union import ban on Russian diamonds, part of another sanctions package brought by the West over Moscow's large-scale military operation in Ukraine.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.