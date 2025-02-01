Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

AMSTERDAM
Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

A painting bought at a garage sale in Minnesota is a previously unknown portrait by Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, according to a newly published expert analysis.

It was made by Van Gogh during his stay at a psychiatric hospital in the south of France in 1889, experts commissioned by art research firm LMI Group International have said after analyzing the canvas weave, paint pigment and other characteristics.

Acquired by an antiques collector in 2016, the painting bears an inscription of the word “Elimar” in the bottom right corner.

Measuring 45.7 centimeters by 41.9 centimeters, experts identified the painting as a Van Gogh following a process that took four years.

The oil on canvas painting is a portrait of a fisherman with a white beard, smoking a pipe as he repairs his net.

It is based on a painting by Danish artist Michael Ancher (1849-1927), according to LMI, and is one of many of Van Gogh’s “translations” of works by other artists.

Researchers also found a hair embedded in the canvas and sent it to be analyzed. Although it was found to be from a human male, efforts to match its DNA with descendants of Van Gogh were thwarted by its “degraded state,” said LMI.

An x-ray image of the Vincent van Gogh self-portrait that was found at the back of one of his other works after over a century.

“By integrating science and technology with traditional tools of connoisseurship, historical context, formal analysis, and provenance research, we aim both to expand and tailor the resources available for art authentication based on the unique properties of the works under our care,” said Lawrence M. Shindell, chairman, president and chief executive officer of LMI Group, in a press release this week.

Despite the exhaustive analysis, the painting still needs to be attributed to Van Gogh by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The museum previously refused to attribute the painting to Van Gogh when approached by the previous owner in December 2018. However, LMI, which acquired the painting in 2019, is confident that it is genuine.

“The discovery of a previously unknown van Gogh painting should come as no surprise,” reads the report. “It is well-known that van Gogh lost many works, gave away works to friends and was not particularly careful about any work he considered a study, of which there were many.”

LMI said in the release that the painting “is an emotionally rich, profoundly personal work created during the final and tumultuous chapter of van Gogh’s life.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

    Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

  2. Erbakan announces presidential bid

    Erbakan announces presidential bid

  3. Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

    Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

  4. TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

    TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

  5. Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025

    Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025
Recommended
Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78
FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Bonna’s impact at Sirha revolutionizing culinary porcelain

Bonna’s impact at Sirha revolutionizing culinary porcelain
Zellweger celebrates ‘old friend Bridget’

Zellweger celebrates ‘old friend Bridget’
Bursa to attract tourists with Archeopark and Historic Silk Factory

Bursa to attract tourists with 'Archeopark' and 'Historic Silk Factory'
WORLD Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit

Rwanda welcomed on Sunday calls for a joint regional summit over the escalating conflict in DR Congo.

ECONOMY Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Around 1.5 million homes were sold in Türkiye last year, while 35 percent of those properties were purchased by women.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿