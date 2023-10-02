Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

ANKARA
Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

Özgür Özel, a prominent candidate vying for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leadership, has opted for an unofficial departure from his role as the party's parliamentary head.

The move comes as Özel and incumbent party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu seek to prevent a potentially contentious election for Özel's current post just ahead of the party's scheduled 38th ordinary congress.

Özel and Kılıçdaroğlu arrived at a mutual understanding that Özel will officially continue his parliamentary duties until the congress takes place, scheduled for Nov. 4-5. The CHP's 38th ordinary congress will culminate in the election of the party chairman.

In a move signaling his dedication to the leadership race, Özel announced that he will concentrate on attending congresses held throughout the country, while abstaining from participating in party management meetings, including group sessions. Notably, he did not attend the party's central board meeting on Oct. 2.

Özel is set to compete against Kılıçdaroğlu in the upcoming party convention, should the latter decide to seek re-election. Özel's campaign places significant emphasis on the necessity for a shift in social democrat policies and mindset, particularly following the party's defeat in the May polls.

During the ordinary congress, a total of 1,370 congress delegates, representing various provinces across Türkiye, will cast their votes to elect the party's administration. This includes delegates, party council members, high disciplinary board members and deputies.

Meanwhile, the ongoing provincial congresses, with the objective of determining new provincial leadership structures and appointing delegates for the impending ordinary congress, will continue until Oct. 15.

Kılıçdaroğlu has faced criticism following his loss in the presidential election against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May, as the CHP-led opposition alliance also fell short of securing a parliamentary majority.

Adding to the competition, Örsan Kunter Öymen, a former member of the CHP party assembly, has declared his candidacy for the party's top position.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye calls on Sweden to take concrete steps for NATO bid

Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid

    Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid

  2. Parliament speaker set to visit parties for charter talks

    Parliament speaker set to visit parties for charter talks

  3. Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

    Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

  4. Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq after Ankara bombing

    Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq after Ankara bombing

  5. Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

    Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people
Recommended
CHP set to hold leadership congress in early November

CHP set to hold leadership congress in early November
Political climate needed for new charter: Parliament Speaker

Political climate needed for new charter: Parliament Speaker
Local election calendar set to commence on Jan 1

Local election calendar set to commence on Jan 1
İYİ Party leader announces İzmir candidate for local polls

İYİ Party leader announces İzmir candidate for local polls
MHP leader calls for end to Türkiyes EU membership talks

MHP leader calls for end to Türkiye's EU membership talks
CHP heavyweight declares candidacy for leadership against Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP heavyweight declares candidacy for leadership against Kılıçdaroğlu
WORLD Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

A huge fire broke out early Monday in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 38 people, the health ministry said.

ECONOMY Şimşek to meet with international investors

Şimşek to meet with international investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will hold meetings with international investors this month.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”