Özel de facto leaves CHP parliament post ahead of leadership race

ANKARA

Özgür Özel, a prominent candidate vying for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leadership, has opted for an unofficial departure from his role as the party's parliamentary head.

The move comes as Özel and incumbent party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu seek to prevent a potentially contentious election for Özel's current post just ahead of the party's scheduled 38th ordinary congress.

Özel and Kılıçdaroğlu arrived at a mutual understanding that Özel will officially continue his parliamentary duties until the congress takes place, scheduled for Nov. 4-5. The CHP's 38th ordinary congress will culminate in the election of the party chairman.

In a move signaling his dedication to the leadership race, Özel announced that he will concentrate on attending congresses held throughout the country, while abstaining from participating in party management meetings, including group sessions. Notably, he did not attend the party's central board meeting on Oct. 2.

Özel is set to compete against Kılıçdaroğlu in the upcoming party convention, should the latter decide to seek re-election. Özel's campaign places significant emphasis on the necessity for a shift in social democrat policies and mindset, particularly following the party's defeat in the May polls.

During the ordinary congress, a total of 1,370 congress delegates, representing various provinces across Türkiye, will cast their votes to elect the party's administration. This includes delegates, party council members, high disciplinary board members and deputies.

Meanwhile, the ongoing provincial congresses, with the objective of determining new provincial leadership structures and appointing delegates for the impending ordinary congress, will continue until Oct. 15.

Kılıçdaroğlu has faced criticism following his loss in the presidential election against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May, as the CHP-led opposition alliance also fell short of securing a parliamentary majority.

Adding to the competition, Örsan Kunter Öymen, a former member of the CHP party assembly, has declared his candidacy for the party's top position.