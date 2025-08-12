Özel backs Bahçeli’s call for resolution in municipal cases

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has voiced support for Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli’s call for the swift resolution of politically sensitive legal cases, particularly those involving municipalities.

"Mr. Bahçeli and MHP deputy leaders have been issuing statements for some time now calling for common sense and reminding us of what needs to be done. We also find yesterday's statement in this regard valuable," Özel told reporters on Aug. 12 in Ankara.

He was asked about Bahçeli's call for Türkiye's "swift release from the increasingly severe legal cases, especially municipalities."

"With the end of the judicial recess, an indictment should be issued and the trial phase should begin," Özel said.

They were primarily referencing investigations into opposition-run municipalities. In particular, an inquiry into alleged corruption in Istanbul Municipality, governed by the CHP, has led to the detention of many officials, including Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

"We are not avoiding prosecution, nor are we avoiding investigation, nor are we avoiding inspectors," Özel said. "A prosecutor has been appointed... He has set his sights on not allowing Ekrem İmamoğlu to be a [presidential] candidate, and he is conducting all these processes in an extraordinarily unlawful manner."

Özel was referring to Istanbul's chief public prosecutor Akın Gürlek. Both Özel and İmamoğlu have active lawsuits over allegations of insults and threats against him.

"144 days have passed, and they haven't been able to prove a single penny. The secret witnesses they created have collapsed. The state of the slanderous machinery is clear," Özel said.

"Money was involved, blackmail was involved and threats were involved against people's children and spouses. We reject this process."

The CHP leader argued that the "effective repentance" procedure, which reduces sentences under Turkish law, was manipulated in the investigation. Many people confessed during the investigation and were released.