Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

ANKARA

Özgür Özel, a potential contender for the chairmanship of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has expressed his alignment with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to promote a shared vision for change within the party.

"We have a common dream with Ekrem İmamoğlu. If I take office in the CHP, I know that I will work in harmony with İmamoğlu," Özel stated in an interview with daily Sözcü.

Özel had previously expressed his willingness to contend for the party's leadership position during the upcoming congress. His recent statement coincided with İmamoğlu's announcement of his intention to run for reelection in the upcoming municipal polls.

The CHP is currently grappling with internal discord, largely led by İmamoğlu and other influential party members critical of the existing party leadership.

Regarding the timing of his candidacy announcement, Özel noted, “The party organization is busy with the ongoing district congresses. I will make an evaluation with the completion of these congresses... Let no one despair, we will do our part.”

Bülent Tezcan, a prominent figure within the party advocating for reforms, commended İmamoğlu's decision to compete for the Istanbul seat.

"This is not a step back. The building blocks of the process of change take shape step by step," he told daily Milliyet.

Özcan framed the move as a "significant stride forward in the party's evolution," highlighting İmamoğlu's pivotal role in the transformative journey and his contribution to reshaping the party's direction.

Meanwhile, İmamoğlu expressed gratitude through his social media account to Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek for granting approval for external funding required for Istanbul Municipality's transportation investments.