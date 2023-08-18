Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

ANKARA
Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

Özgür Özel, a potential contender for the chairmanship of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has expressed his alignment with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to promote a shared vision for change within the party.

"We have a common dream with Ekrem İmamoğlu. If I take office in the CHP, I know that I will work in harmony with İmamoğlu," Özel stated in an interview with daily Sözcü.

Özel had previously expressed his willingness to contend for the party's leadership position during the upcoming congress. His recent statement coincided with İmamoğlu's announcement of his intention to run for reelection in the upcoming municipal polls.

The CHP is currently grappling with internal discord, largely led by İmamoğlu and other influential party members critical of the existing party leadership.

Regarding the timing of his candidacy announcement, Özel noted, “The party organization is busy with the ongoing district congresses. I will make an evaluation with the completion of these congresses... Let no one despair, we will do our part.”

Bülent Tezcan, a prominent figure within the party advocating for reforms, commended İmamoğlu's decision to compete for the Istanbul seat.

"This is not a step back. The building blocks of the process of change take shape step by step," he told daily Milliyet.

Özcan framed the move as a "significant stride forward in the party's evolution," highlighting İmamoğlu's pivotal role in the transformative journey and his contribution to reshaping the party's direction.

Meanwhile, İmamoğlu expressed gratitude through his social media account to Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek for granting approval for external funding required for Istanbul Municipality's transportation investments.

TÜRKIYE Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

    Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

  2. Turkish, French FMs hold phone conversation

    Turkish, French FMs hold phone conversation

  3. Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

    Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

  4. Russia says destroys drones in Moscow, Black Sea

    Russia says destroys drones in Moscow, Black Sea

  5. Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

    Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara
Recommended
CHP likely to hold early November congress, says local media

CHP likely to hold early November congress, says local media
CHPs Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid

CHP's Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid
Preliminary results favor Kılıçdaroğlu in CHP delegate polls

Preliminary results 'favor' Kılıçdaroğlu in CHP delegate polls
Erdoğan pledges to address soaring cost of living

Erdoğan pledges to address soaring cost of living
İYİ Party tacitly rejects Bahçelis call for alliance

İYİ Party tacitly rejects Bahçeli's call for alliance
CHP leader backs Istanbul mayors potential reelection

CHP leader backs Istanbul mayor's potential reelection
WORLD Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

The head of Maui's emergency management agency -- who said this week he did not regret the decision to not sound powerful warning sirens as a deadly wildfire ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina -- resigned Thursday.
ECONOMY Landlord, tenant conflicts overwhelm courts

Landlord, tenant conflicts overwhelm courts

This year, landlords and tenants have filed tens of thousands of legal cases to resolve the disagreements and conflicts among them, overwhelming the country’s courts.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.