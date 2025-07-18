Over half of young people in employment: Official data

Over half of Türkiye’s youth aged 15 to 34 were employed last year, according to a survey by the country’s statistics office exploring how education, skills and early work experience shape youth employment.

The employment rate among this age group stood around 52.5 percent, while about 60 percent were actively participating in the labor force, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on July 18.

Around 12.7 percent, on the other hand, were unemployed.

The study focused on education-to-work transitions and how well young people’s skills and qualifications match their jobs.

Work experience gained during school years, such as internships or apprenticeships, proved to make a difference, according to the study.

Young people with this kind of experience were significantly more likely to find a job compared to those without it.

Men were especially more likely to benefit from early work exposure than women, the figures have indicated.

Among those in employment, a majority said their current job matched their level of education.

Still, a considerable portion felt overqualified, particularly among graduates of vocational schools or associate degree programs.

In contrast, university graduates were more likely to say they were working in roles that aligned with their studies.

A similar pattern appeared in skill matching.

Most employed youth believed their abilities were well-suited to their current roles, while a relatively small portion of participants said they were capable of doing more than what their job required.

Despite these positive indicators, the transition from education to work isn’t always smooth.

According to data, only a small share of young people managed to start a stable job within six months after finishing or leaving school.

Young women, in particular, faced longer delays in entering the workforce or struggled to find long-term employment altogether.

The study also revealed that nearly one in five young people had either dropped out of school or changed their field of study.

Financial difficulties were the most commonly cited reason, followed by disappointment with the quality or content of their education and family-related issues.

The study was carried out as part of Türkiye’s efforts to align with European Union standards and aims to shed light on the opportunities and barriers facing the country’s youth.