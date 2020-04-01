Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

ANKARA

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on April 1 that the coronavirus has spread to each of Turkey's 81 provinces, with 60 percent cases seen in metropolis Istanbul.

Koca told a press conference that Istanbul has the most coronavirus cases and the Aegean province of Izmir and capital Ankara were the provinces with most cases after Istanbul.

According to the figures Koca provided, there are currently 8,852 confirmed cases in Istanbul, 853 cases in Izmir and 712 cases in Ankara.