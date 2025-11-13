Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

ANKARA

Türkiye has allocated more than 6,020 megawatts of installed capacity in solar and wind energy projects through its Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) model.

The initiative, launched in 2016, continues to play a central role in expanding the country’s renewable energy portfolio and strengthening energy security.

Officials note that Türkiye plans to hold YEKA tenders of at least 2,000 megawatts annually until 2035, as part of efforts to increase the share of renewables in electricity generation.

Earlier this year, the YEKA Wind Power Plant (RES) 2024 competition resulted in the allocation of 1,200 megawatts of connection capacity across five YEKA sites in three provinces. In parallel, contracts were signed for projects totaling 800 megawatts under the YEKA Solar Power Plant (GES) 2024 competitions, covering six separate areas.

Applications for the new YEKA GES 2025 will be accepted on Nov. 18, while applications for the YEKA RES 2025 will be accepted on Dec. 2.

Between 2000 and 2024, Türkiye’s electricity demand grew at an average annual rate of 4.3 percent, in line with the country’s expanding economy. Meeting this rising demand has underscored the importance of utilizing domestic energy resources and integrating new technologies into the production portfolio.

The YEKA regulation, published in the Official Gazette in October 2016, introduced a new investment model for renewable energy development. Since then, capacity allocations have reached 3,170 megawatts in solar and 2,850 megawatts in wind, totaling 6,020 megawatts of installed capacity.

Renewable energy sources are expected to play a significant role in Türkiye’s fight against climate change and in securing energy supply. In line with the 2035 Roadmap, the target is to achieve an installed capacity of 120,000 megawatts in wind and solar power by that time.

To support these goals and address the intermittency challenges of renewable generation, significant upgrades to the national grid are planned.

The existing network, comprising 76,000 kilometers of transmission lines and 1.5 million kilometers of distribution lines, will require an estimated $30 billion in investment by 2035.

This includes the addition of 25,000 kilometers of new high-voltage lines and the commissioning of new transformer stations.

Alper Kalaycı, chairman of the Board of the Energy Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (ENSİA), pointing out that these tenders will attract billions of Turkish Liras in investments to Türkiye’s wind and solar energy sectors.

“YEKA tenders provide substantial support to companies producing domestic components in the renewable energy sector. Through these projects, demand increases for equipment such as turbine blades, towers and generators in wind energy, and panels and other equipment in solar energy,” he said.