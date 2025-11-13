Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

ANKARA
Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

Türkiye has allocated more than 6,020 megawatts of installed capacity in solar and wind energy projects through its Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) model.

The initiative, launched in 2016, continues to play a central role in expanding the country’s renewable energy portfolio and strengthening energy security.

Officials note that Türkiye plans to hold YEKA tenders of at least 2,000 megawatts annually until 2035, as part of efforts to increase the share of renewables in electricity generation.

Earlier this year, the YEKA Wind Power Plant (RES) 2024 competition resulted in the allocation of 1,200 megawatts of connection capacity across five YEKA sites in three provinces. In parallel, contracts were signed for projects totaling 800 megawatts under the YEKA Solar Power Plant (GES) 2024 competitions, covering six separate areas.

Applications for the new YEKA GES 2025 will be accepted on Nov. 18, while applications for the YEKA RES 2025 will be accepted on Dec. 2.

Between 2000 and 2024, Türkiye’s electricity demand grew at an average annual rate of 4.3 percent, in line with the country’s expanding economy. Meeting this rising demand has underscored the importance of utilizing domestic energy resources and integrating new technologies into the production portfolio.

The YEKA regulation, published in the Official Gazette in October 2016, introduced a new investment model for renewable energy development. Since then, capacity allocations have reached 3,170 megawatts in solar and 2,850 megawatts in wind, totaling 6,020 megawatts of installed capacity.

Renewable energy sources are expected to play a significant role in Türkiye’s fight against climate change and in securing energy supply. In line with the 2035 Roadmap, the target is to achieve an installed capacity of 120,000 megawatts in wind and solar power by that time.

To support these goals and address the intermittency challenges of renewable generation, significant upgrades to the national grid are planned.

The existing network, comprising 76,000 kilometers of transmission lines and 1.5 million kilometers of distribution lines, will require an estimated $30 billion in investment by 2035.

This includes the addition of 25,000 kilometers of new high-voltage lines and the commissioning of new transformer stations.

Alper Kalaycı, chairman of the Board of the Energy Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (ENSİA), pointing out that these tenders will attract billions of Turkish Liras in investments to Türkiye’s wind and solar energy sectors.

“YEKA tenders provide substantial support to companies producing domestic components in the renewable energy sector. Through these projects, demand increases for equipment such as turbine blades, towers and generators in wind energy, and panels and other equipment in solar energy,” he said.

wind capacity,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations
Hepsiburada targets 50 million product sales in November

Hepsiburada targets 50 million product sales in November
Ship and yacht industry sees record exports in 10 months

Ship and yacht industry sees record exports in 10 months
High rents, safety concerns fuel strong housing demand

High rents, safety concerns fuel strong housing demand
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 rise in November: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 rise in November: Survey
Rise of the robots: The promise of physical artificial intelligence

Rise of the robots: The promise of physical artificial intelligence
Beef and bananas: US unveils Latin America trade deals

Beef and bananas: US unveils Latin America trade deals
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿