Over 28,000 returnees from abroad in quarantine

  • May 03 2020 13:13:24

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
More than 28,000 Turkish citizens are in quarantine after returning from abroad as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, an official said on May 3.

A total of 28,700 citizens are in isolation at dormitories across 76 provinces, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu.

Some 37,468 citizens have so far been released from quarantine after completing the mandatory 14-day period, he added.

On the orders of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Turkey repatriated around 25,000 of its citizens from 59 countries ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The government has brought back over 60,000 nationals from various countries since the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 244,000 lives in 187 countries.

 

