Turkey quarantines 167 expats evacuated from S Arabia

BALIKESİR-Anadolu Agency

A total of 167 Turkish nationals who were evacuated from Saudi Arabia were placed under a 14-day quarantine on May 2 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The flight landed at Balıkesir Koca Seyit Airport in western Turkey and the group were placed in the dormitories after health checks.

