Turkey quarantines 167 expats evacuated from S Arabia

  • May 03 2020 10:59:49

Turkey quarantines 167 expats evacuated from S Arabia

BALIKESİR-Anadolu Agency
Turkey quarantines 167 expats evacuated from S Arabia

A total of 167 Turkish nationals who were evacuated from Saudi Arabia were placed under a 14-day quarantine on May 2 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The flight landed at Balıkesir Koca Seyit Airport in western Turkey and the group were placed in the dormitories after health checks.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  2. Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

    Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

  3. Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

    Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

  4. Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

    Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

  5. More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation

    More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation
Recommended
Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria
Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists

Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists
Erdoğan to join efforts for joint COVID-19 vaccine fund

Erdoğan to join efforts for joint COVID-19 vaccine fund
US thanks Turkey for aid against coronavirus

US thanks Turkey for aid against coronavirus
Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus

Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus
Ankara steps up medical device development amid virus

Ankara steps up medical device development amid virus

WORLD Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.”
ECONOMY Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tüpraş will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm has said in a stock exchange filing.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 