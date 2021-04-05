Over 22,000 girls participate in ‘Engineer Girls Project’ project amid pandemic

ANKARA

Within the scope of a project called “Engineer Girls of Turkey” to promote women interested in the field of engineering, more than 22,000 high school students have actively taken part in the program amid the ongoing pandemic, Turkey’s Family, Labor and Social Services minister has said.

“With the help of online facilities, we contacted 22,500 students in 75 high schools in 20 provinces across the country,” Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said in a written statement on April 3.

The project started in 2015, and it includes two different programs; one for high school students and the other for university students.

Giving data from the high school program, the minister said, “Teachers give information about engineering to high school girls. In the new era, we will continue works with 150 volunteer teachers from 50 schools.”

“Young girls who are making a difference in the field of science and technology gives us power and inspiration,” she added.

The project can be followed on the official website, www.turkiyeninmuhendiskizlari.com.