Over 22,000 girls participate in ‘Engineer Girls Project’ project amid pandemic

  • April 05 2021 07:00:00

Over 22,000 girls participate in ‘Engineer Girls Project’ project amid pandemic

ANKARA
Over 22,000 girls participate in ‘Engineer Girls Project’ project amid pandemic

Within the scope of a project called “Engineer Girls of Turkey” to promote women interested in the field of engineering, more than 22,000 high school students have actively taken part in the program amid the ongoing pandemic, Turkey’s Family, Labor and Social Services minister has said.

“With the help of online facilities, we contacted 22,500 students in 75 high schools in 20 provinces across the country,” Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said in a written statement on April 3.

The project started in 2015, and it includes two different programs; one for high school students and the other for university students.

Giving data from the high school program, the minister said, “Teachers give information about engineering to high school girls. In the new era, we will continue works with 150 volunteer teachers from 50 schools.”

“Young girls who are making a difference in the field of science and technology gives us power and inspiration,” she added.

The project can be followed on the official website, www.turkiyeninmuhendiskizlari.com.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  2. Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

    Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

  3. Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

  4. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  5. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors
Recommended
Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March
Corporate tax to be raised to 25 percent this year

Corporate tax to be raised to 25 percent this year
Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector
Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU vessel now flies Turkish flag

'Ertuğrul Gazi' FSRU vessel now flies Turkish flag
Turkey crucial bridge linking Europe, Africa, Mideast: Xiaomi

Turkey crucial bridge linking Europe, Africa, Mideast: Xiaomi
Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan
WORLD More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, officials said on April 5, turning small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees.
ECONOMY Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey posted a 16.19% annual rise in consumer prices in March, the country’s statistical authority announced on April 5. 
SPORTS Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan runners Ruth Chepngetich and Kibiwott Kandie clinched the 16th edition of the Istanbul Half Marathon, an annual road running event that hosted thousands of athletes this year.