Over 18 million students go on short break

  • April 09 2022 07:00:00

Over 18 million students go on short break

ISTANBUL
Over 18 million students go on short break

A short mid-term break for more than 18 million students and over 1 million teachers in Turkey began on April 8.

Classes will resume on April 15.

Four months ago, students went onto a two-week winter break after completing their first semester and receiving their mid-term report cards on Jan. 21.

Schools in the country were closed shortly after the country reported the first cases of the coronavirus. However, education continued online between March 2020 and June 2021 despite a few attempts to reopen the schools for short periods.

Schools reopened to in-person education on Sept. 6, 2021, with students and teachers returning to classes.

Top government officials, including Education Minister Mahmut Özer, have repeatedly said that classes will not be suspended again, and in-class education will continue until the end of the academic year.

The long summer break for Turkey’s millions of students will begin on June 17.

school break, spring break,

TURKEY US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  3. ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

    ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

  4. Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

  5. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year
Recommended
US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
Pandemic situation to improve further in summer, say experts

Pandemic situation to improve further in summer, say experts
Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study
Investigation launched over fuel oil leak at industrial facility

Investigation launched over fuel oil leak at industrial facility
Nearly 34,000 birds ringed in 2021

Nearly 34,000 birds ringed in 2021
Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats

Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats
WORLD China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.
ECONOMY Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.