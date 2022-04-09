Over 18 million students go on short break

ISTANBUL

A short mid-term break for more than 18 million students and over 1 million teachers in Turkey began on April 8.

Classes will resume on April 15.

Four months ago, students went onto a two-week winter break after completing their first semester and receiving their mid-term report cards on Jan. 21.

Schools in the country were closed shortly after the country reported the first cases of the coronavirus. However, education continued online between March 2020 and June 2021 despite a few attempts to reopen the schools for short periods.

Schools reopened to in-person education on Sept. 6, 2021, with students and teachers returning to classes.

Top government officials, including Education Minister Mahmut Özer, have repeatedly said that classes will not be suspended again, and in-class education will continue until the end of the academic year.

The long summer break for Turkey’s millions of students will begin on June 17.