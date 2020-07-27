Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

VAN-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police seized 100.1 kilograms (220.5 pounds) of heroin in the eastern province of Van, according to officials on July 27.

In a statement, the provincial security directorate said the drugs were recovered from a van stopped in the Seyrantepe neighborhood in the Tuşba district.

A sniffer dog helped in the search and a driver, identified only by initials H.K, was arrested.

The drugs were hidden in 203 packages in the fuel tank of the van.