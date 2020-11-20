Over 10,200 new companies launched in October

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A total of 10,260 new companies were set up in Turkey in October, up 22.84% on a yearly basis, the country's top trade body said on Nov. 20.

The figure marked a fall of 3.23% from the preceding month, according to data released by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges.

The number of companies that went out of business over the course of the month stood at 1,261, up 5.17% year-on-year.

Some 1,123 companies with foreign partners were established in October, while 159 cooperatives were also launched.



The number of new companies set up in Turkey in the first 10 months of this year was 84,172, an increase of 22.84% year-on-year.

Some 11,390 firms were liquidated, a rise of 10.15% from the same period last year.



