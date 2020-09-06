Over 1.7 tons of marijuana seized in Turkey's south

DİYARBAKIR- Anadolu Agency

Over 1.7 tons (3,400 pounds) of marijuana and 90 million cannabis roots were seized in southeastern Turkey on Sept. 5, officials said.

Gendarmerie forces seized 1.4 tons (2,800 pounds) of marijuana in powdered form and 305 kilograms (675 pounds) as hashish during raids at nine different locations in Diyarbakır province's Lice district, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The operation was part of efforts to stop drug trafficking by the PKK terrorist group, it added.

The PKK is accused of smuggling drugs – including much of the illegal drug trade in Europe – and cultivating cannabis as a way to fund its illegal activities.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.