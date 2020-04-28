Over 1,000 expecting plasma to fight virus

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Over 1,000 coronavirus patients in Turkey are hoping to benefit from possibly life-saving immune plasma treatment from the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the group’s head said on April 27.

In a video press conference, Dr. Kerem Kınık said 567 people across Turkey have donated immune plasma, while 1,066 people are hoping for the plasma treatment.

"The donated immune plasma was transformed into more than 1,000 immune plasma components and delivered to our citizens suffering from coronavirus," said Kınık, also head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IRFC) Europe Region.

The immune plasma collected from 14 provinces was delivered to patients in 38 cities, Kinik said, adding that donations of immune plasma from people age 18-60 are very important especially for overcoming coronavirus.

But Kınık lamented that Turkey’s social distancing had led to falling blood donations and encouraged people to give blood.



