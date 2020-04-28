Over 1,000 expecting plasma to fight virus

  • April 28 2020 09:33:00

Over 1,000 expecting plasma to fight virus

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Over 1,000 expecting plasma to fight virus

Over 1,000 coronavirus patients in Turkey are hoping to benefit from possibly life-saving immune plasma treatment from the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the group’s head said on April 27. 

In a video press conference, Dr. Kerem Kınık said 567 people across Turkey have donated immune plasma, while 1,066 people are hoping for the plasma treatment.

"The donated immune plasma was transformed into more than 1,000 immune plasma components and delivered to our citizens suffering from coronavirus," said Kınık, also head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IRFC) Europe Region.

The immune plasma collected from 14 provinces was delivered to patients in 38 cities, Kinik said, adding that donations of immune plasma from people age 18-60 are very important especially for overcoming coronavirus.

But Kınık lamented that Turkey’s social distancing had led to falling blood donations and encouraged people to give blood.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Dutch ambassador gives flowers to Turkish health staff

Dutch ambassador gives flowers to Turkish health staff
Turks help foreign nationals in Turkey during virus lockdown

Turks help foreign nationals in Turkey during virus lockdown
Turkey repatriates 755 nationals due to COVID-19

Turkey repatriates 755 nationals due to COVID-19

Turkey delivers medical aid to US to help fight virus

Turkey delivers medical aid to US to help fight virus

Turkey to impose three-day lockdown in 31 provinces

Turkey to impose three-day lockdown in 31 provinces
WORLD Record 50 mln people displaced internally: Monitors

Record 50 mln people displaced internally: Monitors

Conflict and disaster forced more than 33 million people to flee within their own countries last year, putting them at greater risk amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, monitors said on April 28.    
ECONOMY Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

E-commerce sales hit $25.6 trillion globally in 2018, up 8% from 2017, according to the U.N.’s trade and development body on April 27. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 