Outrage after Istanbul prosecutor stabbed to death

ISTANBUL
The deadly stabbing of a prosecutor by a 19-year-old with whom he had a personal feud in Istanbul late on Sept. 3 has sparked nationwide outrage.

Ercan Kayhan, a public prosecutor serving at Çağlayan Courthouse, was dining at a restaurant in the Çekmeköy district when Mustafa Can Gül — who had previously been involved in a dispute with him — approached. During the confrontation, Gül stabbed Kayhan in the throat, inflicting fatal injuries.

Despite emergency intervention by medical teams who arrived at the scene following a distress call, Kayhan could not be saved.

The suspect, who has three prior criminal records and previously served two prison sentences for crimes including violence against women and stalking, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The enmity between the two was not related to any case under the prosecutor’s supervision, the office stated.

It noted that they were previously acquainted and had photographs together.

The 19-year-old suspect previously worked as a waiter at the same restaurant where the incident occurred — a place frequently visited by the prosecutor — and previously engaged in an argument with him during that period. The fatal attack followed this prior confrontation, according to media.

